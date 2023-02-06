John Moeti: Orlando Pirates & Bafana Bafana legend dies

Former Orlando Pirates and South Africa midfielder John Moeti has passed away at the age of 55.

Moeti died at his home on Monday

The Pirates legend won the 1995 Caf CL

He also lifted the 1996 Afcon title with Bafana

WHAT HAPPENED? Moeti succumbed to an undisclosed illness at his home on Monday as confirmed by his family. The Bafana Bafana legend had been receiving specialist medical care for the past eight months.

A former captain of Pirates, Moeti represented the Buccaneers between 1994 and 2000, before joining SuperSport United where he retired in 2001.

His death comes two days after South Africa was plunged into mourning following the passing on of Stellenbosch defender Oshwin Andries. The South Africa Under-20 captain died as a result of stab wounds on Saturday.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we inform you of the passing of John ‘Dungi’ Moeti,” read a family statement published by City Press.

“John suddenly took ill eight months ago and was receiving specialist medical care. John succumbed to his illness in the early hours of this morning [February 6, 2023] at home, surrounded by his family and brethren in prayer.

“We thank you sincerely for your prayers and steadfast support. The family wishes to be afforded privacy during this time of loss, and funeral details will be advised in due course.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Soweto-born Moeti will leave behind a glowing legacy from his playing days. He was part of the history-making Pirates side that won the 1995 Caf Champions League title.

After that triumph, he was back on the winners’ podium the following year, but this time with Bafana whom he helped clinch the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations title.

An undisputed legend of South African football, he was also part of the national team that finished as Afcon runners-up in 1998.

One of Moeti’s wishes was to see Pirates end their Premier Soccer League title drought, having last claimed it at the end of the 2011/12 season.

WHAT NEXT? South Africa will be celebrating the life of Moeti and his family is expected to release funeral details.