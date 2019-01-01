John Moeti: It would be nice for Orlando Pirates to win the league title

Moeti, who won the 1995 Caf Champions League title with Bucs, has urged his former side to keep their hunger to win the PSL title

Former Orlando Pirates captainJohn Moeti says coach Milutin Sredojevic must not be concerned about how many goals his men failed to score against Maritzburg United, but be delighted with the three points they collected.

The Bucs legend hailed the Soweto giants’ fighting spirit following their 1-0 win over the Team of Choice in a match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Obviously, they were desperate for the win and they must be applauded for their fighting spirit against a team fighting to survive the relegation battle,” Moeti told Goal.

“Pirates have to keep fighting to get the results and pile more pressure on . I think as long as Pirates win their games, the pressure will automatically go to Sundowns,” he said.

“There’s a saying in football that games not played are not won and that is the case with Sundowns or in football in general because Pirates have the points, you cannot count on games that you have not played,” he added.

The former Bafana Bafana international says travelling across the length and breadth of Africa might take its toll on Sundowns.

The Brazilians are currently out of the country as they are set to face of in the Caf semi-final first-leg match on Friday night.

“You must also, consider that Sundowns are busy in the Champions League and that puts their title challenge at risk because we all know the challenges that come with competing in Africa,” he continued.

“It’s a very challenging time or period for Sundowns and you will remember they lost the league title to in the past few seasons where they failed to get maximum points out of their games in hand,” he reflected.

Although Pirates continue to enjoy a healthy goal-difference over the PSL reigning champions, Moeti says missing a number of chances against the Team of Choice should not be an issue for the Soweto giants.

“Look, at this point of the season it does not matter how many chances you fail to convert as long as you continue to collect maximum points,” said the legend.

“Remember the race is not about how many goals you score in the season but on how many points you manage to accumulate. I think Micho will be happy with the points because there is nothing he can do now to fix those missed chances,” he responded.

“I mean coaches would normally be concerned about missed chances during the season because they are looking to gather momentum and so on, but at this stage, he must be the happiest coach because he has the points,” said the former Caf African Cup of Nations winner.

“It’s all about the attitude now and the challenge is to motivate the players, ensure that they remain focused and keep them on their toes. I know they have a break before facing away, so this means he must try to ensure that the boys are physically and mentally switched on,” said the Soweto-born legend.

“I was also worried before the Maritzburg game that they may become rusty because they were in a brilliant momentum before the game,” he added.

“Going to the last two games, Micho has to try and ensure that the guys are ready mentally and physically fit,” warned Moeti.

“All in all, it’s been a while since Pirates lifted a trophy and they must just keep fighting until the end. The boys are showing that they want it especially after they were eliminated in the Champions League,” he backed.

“It was not easy for them, but they managed to soldier on and we just have to wish them the best of luck because it would be nice if they lift it,” concluded Moeti.