John Comitis: Benni McCarthy would have my blessing if he leaves Cape Town City for Bafana Bafana

The Bafana legend has been linked with the coaching job, which is currently occupied by British tactician Stuart Baxter

chairman John Comitis says he has no problem with Benni McCarthy if he decides to leave the club for the coaching job.

McCarthy has hit the ground running in his first coaching job at the Citizens, having guided the team to the 2018 MTN8 Cup.

The 42-year-old tactician's success at club level has seen him being linked with Bafana Bafana.

“I have learnt in football that you cannot control external environments, you have to control your own environment and you do what you can do with your own club," Comitis told The Citizen.

"When things happen around you then you must redirect, re-access and then you move forward."

Comitis made it clear that he would give McCarthy his blessing if he is appointed Bafana head coach by the South African Football Association (Safa).

“If it is an honour for him to go to the Bafana team and he feels it is the right time for him, then we will support him and move on to find another coach," he added.

'But I am quite confident he is happy where he is and we are looking forward to seeing him today because all the coaches are returning to do their planning and the rest of the squad arrives on Friday."

The former Cape Town chairman is anticipating another great season for the Citizens, who have won two major trophies since the club was established in 2016.

“It was a good season for us and he has come a long way. He has got a good grip on how everything works now," Comitis continued.

Article continues below

"The first year was a learning curve for himand I am happy with the progress.

“Ronald Putsche and Thabo Nodada have come back and it has refreshed the squad. I think we are going to have a great season."

McCarthy, who won the Uefa with Portuguese giants FC , is the South Africa national team's all-time top scorer with 31 goals.