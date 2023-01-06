Johannes: It's about good football at SuperSport United, not the PSL title

SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes has revealed the motivation behind their recent good run of form in the Premier Soccer League.

SuperSport last suffered a league defeat against Kaizer Chiefs

Matsatsantsa have won five of their last six PSL matches

have won five of their last six PSL matches SuperSport will face Golden Arrows in the next assignment

WHAT HAPPENED? Matsatsantsa have been on a good run of results in the South African league winning five of their last six matches.

This has seen them move to second on the 16-team table with 27 points from 14 matches, seven fewer than leaders and champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Ahead of their fixture against Golden Arrows, the 21-year-old Johannes discussed what has inspired them to the astonishing run.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “For us as a team that's not our goal but I think we have exceeded our own expectations,” Johannes said as quoted by Sowetan.

“It was never about competing for the title, it was always about playing good football and entertaining our people and I think we’ve done that so far.

“I think we have to commend the guys and the coach for the hard work that we put in behind the scenes. People don’t see the hard work that goes into it, they just see it on match days.

“But obviously, the guys work very hard at training and it is our philosophy to work hard and by doing so we will get results."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since losing to Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at FNB Stadium on September 17, SuperSport have gone ahead to defeat Royal AM 3-1, Sekhukhune United 3-1, Stellenbosch 2-0, drew 1-1 against Swallows, defeated Marumo Gallants 1-0 before edging out Cape Town City 1-0.

Out of the 14 top-flight matches played so far, Matsatsantsa have registered eight wins, three draws, and suffered three defeats.

WHAT NEXT? They will hope to keep the good run going when they come up against Abafana Bes'thende at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.