Johanna: Harambee Stars midfielder’s goal helps Jonkopings Sodra IF draw vs Dalkurd

The result means the Kenya international and his Swedish side could not register a third straight win in the league

Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johanna scored in Jonkopings Sodra IF's 1-1 draw against Dalkurd in Saturday's Superettan tie.

Johanna, who has been included in the Harambee Stars' provisional squad that will tackle Comoros twice in November, scored the goal that ensured his Swedish side got an away draw in the 89th minute.

Johanna did not start in the game but his introduction for Edin Hamidovic in the 65th minute proved a vital change made by coach Andreas Brannstrom.

Arian Kabashi had scored the opener for the home side in the 77th minute but Johanna’s late effort ensured the goal was not enough to hand the home side all three points.

The strike – in a match in which no one was booked – saw the former player take his tally to eight goals in the Swedish Second Division.

With 46 points, third-placed Jonkopings Sodra IF are somewhat out of the title race since Degerfors and Halmstad are first and second with 57 and 56 points, respectively, but the draw may end up being vital for Johanna’s side in their promotion push.

The draw also halted Jonkopings Sodra IF's winning streak that had been registered in the last two games. In the last six matches, they have drawn once and lost once – against Giff Sundsvall – on October 17.

Jonkopings Sodra IF will host Norrby on November 7 hoping to register a win that will open the gap between them and fourth-placed Oster to seven points.

Johanna is among the key players that will depend on when they face Comoros on November 11 looking for a maiden win in the African Cup of Nations qualifying Group H.

Kenya drew in the last two Afcon qualifiers against and Togo and a win against the Islanders will greatly push their bid to earn a back-to-back continental slot.

Johanna managed to travel and honour the friendly match against Zambia which Kenya – against all odds – managed to get a controversial 2-1 victory at Nyayo Stadium on October 9.

Johanna and his teammates will face Comoros under a new coach given the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) took the decision to replace Francis Kimanzi with Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee.