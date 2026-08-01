Joël Veltman (34) has been training at De Toekomst for weeks, but that does not automatically mean he will return to Ajax. Speaking to ESPN, the free-agent right-back discusses his plans for the future.

Veltman spent the past six seasons at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he became a regular in the Premier League. This summer, the club did not extend his contract, leaving him as a free agent. For now, he is keeping fit by joining Jong Ajax's group training sessions and has been doing so for weeks.

While he has been in Amsterdam every day, Veltman has already spoken briefly to technical director Jordi Cruyff. "Have I already had a conversation with Jordi Cruyff? Yes, but it was hello and goodbye," Veltman explains.

"I ran into him at De Toekomst, he was busy with meetings and I was just going upstairs for lunch. So it was very brief. The man is busy at the moment, I understand that as well, and otherwise I’m just doing my training and I’ll see what comes my way."

That means a return to Ajax is not realistic at this stage. Veltman is keeping his options open. "Basically, nothing has really been discussed with Ajax, so at this moment a return is certainly not on the cards. But I’m not ruling anything out, including other clubs in the Netherlands. If the overall picture is right, I’ll grab it with both hands."

Could Feyenoord and PSV come into the picture too? "At the moment I’m not looking at that," Veltman replies with a laugh. "That’s not on the table at the moment, so I can start saying all sorts of things about it... Right now I’m training well, staying fit and if a club comes along with a nice project, I’ll go for it."

Ajax brought Veltman through their youth academy and he went on to play 246 matches for the first team. He won three league titles and one cup with the Amsterdam club. After his spell at Brighton, for whom he still played 28 matches last season, he is now looking for a new challenge.