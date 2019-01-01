Joel Masilela: Mamelodi Sundowns will beat Kaizer Chiefs

The Masandawana legend has backed the reigning PSL champions to get past Amakhosi this coming weekend

Former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Joel Masilela says coach Pitso Mosimane is experienced when it comes to managing and preparing for top games as they will visit Kaizer Chiefs this weekend.

‘Fire’ says the Brazilians will win their first Premier Soccer League (PSL) match in 2019 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Anything is possible in football. I think the fact that Sundowns are unbeaten puts them in an advantageous position and will go to Chiefs with a positive mindset,” Masilela told Goal.

Although the first round match between the two PSL giants produced a goalless draw, Amakhosi are unbeaten in three matches in all competitions under Ernst Middendorp, who replaced Giovanni Solinas.

Having secured a 1-0 win over SuperSport United in his first match in charge of Chiefs, the German mentor will want to bag his second league win in his second stint at Naturena, but Masilela reckons his former side will win this one.

“It is a big one for the fans. The sponsors and both clubs. We will see fireworks on Saturday and Chiefs have a new coach that means the players will want to prove a point to the new boss,” continued the legend.

“In terms of tactics, I think Middendorp has not done a lot of changes but has worked on the mental side of things. Chiefs players will want to die on the field of play and respect their badge,” explained Masilela.

In addition, the Brazilians occupy the fifth spot with 22 points from 12 league matches, three behind Chiefs who sit sixth with 21 points, and Masilela feels the match will not be an easy one for both sides.

“So, it will not be an easy match, but Jingles (Mosimane) is experienced when it comes to such matches. I am sure they will come back with the full three points,” he added.

“The players are settled now, the coach is finding his combinations well. I know Jingles will not take it easy because the club must move up on the log and get the points,” said the former Bafana Bafana star.

“I give Sundowns a 2-1 win because they want to defend their trophy and I expect an open game,” he concluded.