Joel Masilela: Mamelodi Sundowns should win Nedbank Cup as no South African club can match them

The former Masandawana legend backs Sundowns to challenge for any trophy that is available

Former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Joel Masilela has backed the Brazilians to challenge for all trophies available because they are a big club.

Sundowns are set to face Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 this weekend and they are also campaigning in the Caf Champions League and the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“This game will not be easy because Chippa will want to boost their confidence if you look at the league table as they are fighting relegation,” Masilela told Goal.

“We know when the small clubs or the minnows face big teams, they want to prove a point. However, I see Sundowns winning this one because things are falling into place, they are scoring goals and we are winning games in the league and in the continent,” said the legend.

“It is good for the team to compete in all these competitions. It is good for the players to compete among themselves and it is a challenge for the coach because he will have to find a balance in his selection and to ensure all his players are in the same level,” he added.

“‘Jingles’ (Pitso Mosimane) is a good coach, he is very happy now and he must just ensure that his players remain level headed to ensure that they keep grinding,” continued Fire.

“We need to get a striker, who can just finish the chances, nothing fancy. On the other hand, Themba Zwane and Anthony Laffor are also back doing their business. I am happy and the guys are working hard. (Denis) Onyango is also back so there is no excuse to choose matches or competitions,” he noted.

Moreover, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder says as reigning PSL champions, Sundowns cannot afford to undermine or prioritise matches because winning trophies should be a culture of any big club.

“Look, at the moment you cannot say the Nedbank Cup is not a big trophy, whatever comes Sundowns’ way must be challenged,” he backed.

“The guys must show that they are ready and that will show how matured and hungry they are. They are the defending champions and they must be used to winning trophies,” expressed the legend.

“The depth is there and I believe there is no team in South Africa that can match Sundowns - pound for pound. Sundowns will come out tops,” he concluded.