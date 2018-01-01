Joel Masilela: Mamelodi Sundowns can win the Caf Champions League

The retired winger has backed Masandawana to win their second continental trophy

Former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Joel Masilela believes the Brazilians can go all the way and lift the Caf Champions League title but says they must just keep on improving as a team.

Meanwhile, Masilela has urged the reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions to win their upcoming league games and forget about games in hand.

“It is simple, they just have to forget about the games in hand because these are not points in the bag. They have to grind and win the games to ensure they move to the top and challenge for their title,” Masilela told Goal.

“The league is their trophy and they must keep fighting to keep it. They must not rely on other teams to do the job for them. That will be their biggest downfall,” he expressed.

“We have three games in hand and that means nine points if they win them, and that will take all the clubs to the same number of games. It will be interesting for the league,” he noted.

On the other hand, coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted that he needs a good striker and ‘Fire’ agrees they need one to finish the chances they create.

However, he said the likes of Toni Silva and Ali Meza are not bad signings, but they will take time to settle down at Chloorkop.

“I agree, Pitso needs a finisher because Sundowns have quality players in the heart of the park, guys who can create chances, but 'Jingles' needs a dirty finisher,” he continued.

“Yeah I agree, he needs a finisher, he needs someone that will just stay in the box and be aggressive. I don’t think he needs someone to dribble the defenders, but someone who can just score and take the points,” said 'Fire'.

“Like I told you in our previous interview, losing players such as Percy Tau, Khama Billiat and (Leonardo) Castro has created problems upfront, but they have signed good players such as Meza and Silva who are getting better in terms of settling down,” he added.

Furthermore, Sundowns successfully booked their place in the Caf Champions League group stage for the fourth consecutive season, and Masilela believes that a second star is certainly not out of the question.

“Anything is possible in football because they have started well in the Champions League, I believe they can go all the way to win it,” he added.

Article continues below

“Jingles is experienced and knows it is not about good or beautiful football in Africa, but winning your games,” said Masilela.

“The group stages are a sign that things are coming in nicely, I am sure they will do well and reaching it for four seasons in a row is great for the club. I am happy,” he concluded.