Joel Masilela hails Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane for winning fourth PSL title

The retired winger has praised Masandawana president Motsepe for supporting ‘Jingles’

Former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Joel Masilela says coach Pitso Mosimane’s achievements are an inspiration to many young and upcoming black coaches as he became the first coach to lift four Premier Soccer League ( ) titles with one club.

“You know we are happy at Sundowns, but we need to bag the 10th title. Look, we teach our kids to count from one to 10 not one to nine – we need to balance the books,” Masilela told Goal.

“I am very happy for coach Pitso, he became the first coach to win four titles with one club and that is massive. It tells a lot about his work ethic, planning and the synergy from the technical team – it is a massive achievement,” he said.

The Brazilians defeated 1-0 on Saturday through Phakamani Mahlambi’s goal to lift their ninth PSL title.

“His achievements will definitely encourage young coaches especially the black guys that with hard work anything is possible. You will remember he is the only coach in to win the Caf with Pitso – that is a massive record,” he reacted.

“I think he did well with his assistant coach (Manqoba Mngqithi and goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson), the president (Patrice Motsepe). They have made us proud not only Sundowns,” continued Fire.

“Playing in so many tournaments is not easy, it is demanding and the boys were dedicated to die for the badge and their coach,” he responded.

“He had to control his players, ensure that they are always ready for big games and winning the league title is a result and reward for their efforts. You will remember the players are human beings they are fathers, they have families, but they sacrificed all their time and helped the coach achieve his vision. We cannot forget the supporters, they have always been there win or lose,” said the legend.

Masilela feels that Masandawana skipper Hlompho Kekana deserves the Player of the Season award, but he admitted that Thembinkosi Lorch of has also had a great season.

“Look, I will be honest with you and the nation, for the past three or four years, the club has been winning trophies and there is one player that has been there through thick and thin,” added the former Bafana Bafana legend.

“That guy is Hlompho, I think he deserves something. He has played many games for the club and the national team, but he is always overlooked,” backed Masilela.

“I know the likes of Themba Zwane, Denis Onyango have also done well for the club as well as Lorch, but Kekana deserves it this time - let’s give it to him,” he concluded.