Joel Masilela backs Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates to rival Sundowns for PSL title

The retired Masandawana winger has heaped praise on the team following their 2-0 win over rivals on Saturday afternoon

Former winger Joel Masilela has praised the team after their win over rivals SuperSport United on Saturday afternoon.

The reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions got their 2019/20 season off to a bright start bagging the full three points, thus claiming the bragging rights in the Tshwane derby.

“It was a good win especially since it was the first game. This was not just a game, it was a derby against SuperSport,” Masilela told Goal.

“We know when these two meet something special has to happen and it happened. It’s all about who is the boss in Tshwane,” he reacted.

“The pride had to be protected by Sundowns because they are the league champions and they couldn’t lose their first game. I am happy because this was the first time to see Sundowns starting on a high,” noted Masilela.

“You know the story of the past five years, we didn’t have the best starts but gained our momentum as the season progressed. I hope they continue with their brilliance and ensure they retain their trophy and make it number 10 [PSL titles],” added the former Bafana Bafana player

Masilela believes , and Sundowns are will be title contenders once again.

Wits and Pirates also won their opening PSL matches on Saturday.

“It was good to win because the other teams have done well yesterday and all of them collected maximum points,” continued the legend.

“We know Wits, Pirates and Sundowns are contenders every season and the two teams scored three goals, that signals they mean business - it’s good for the league,” he praised.

The Brazilians netted their goals through Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane, but Thapelo Morena’s display caught the attention of the retired winger.

“Thapelo is a utility player, he can play on the right-wing, left as a defender and up front as a number nine. For me, he is a special player and that’s a diamond, a player that is rare to find,” expressed ‘Fire’.

“I am happy coach Pitso Mosimane and Manqoba [Mngqithi] are capable of using him. If they have a problem in a certain position, they can turn to Thapelo and he will deliver. He works hard, has speed and he’s very smart .

"I think Vila [Vilakazi] is back now, I like that the coach said Vila wants to go back to his roots, to score goals. That was a special goal to open the season with. I wish him all the best and I hope he can continue with his season and not have so many injuries,” added the 49-year-old.

“I am happy the supporters made the stadium yellow because this was a derby. We need to see these things when these two giants meet, a derby should be like that,” he concluded.