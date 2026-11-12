Joburg teenager making progress at Spanish LaLiga side Villarreal: 'Right from the beginning... we just knew he was a footballer'

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South African football has discovered a new beacon of hope in Spain as 19-year-old Linamandla Thage begins his journey with LaLiga mainstays Villarreal. The Gauteng-born winger has officially joined the Yellow Submarine’s prestigious player development programme, marking a significant milestone for the teenager from Clayville.

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The road from Gauteng to the Yellow Submarine

The journey for Linamandla Thage has been a testament to perseverance and the growing scouting networks connecting African talent with European giants. His path to Spain was facilitated by Sport On Court, a Durban-based organisation that collaborated with Villarreal to bridge the gap for aspiring local players.

Among the hundreds of hopefuls who registered for the trials, Thage stood out as a unique talent during a three-day camp. His technical ability and work rate on the wing caught the eyes of the visiting Spanish coaches, leading to a prestigious individual selection. The young winger earned the distinction of being the solitary player from the Johannesburg leg of the trials to be handed a ticket to Spain for further assessment at the club's elite facilities.

Reflecting on the whirlwind selection process, the player’s father, Sello Thage, shared the pride felt by the family following the announcement. “He happened to be the only player who was selected from Johannesburg. He was invited to visit Spain, in Villarreal, for a training week,” Sello told Soccer Laduma. This initial invitation blossomed into a more permanent arrangement, as Thage returned to Spain in late 2025 to prove his mettle during a formal assessment period.

Integration and development in the Spanish system

The 19-year-old has now transitioned into a structured developmental phase that is designed to prepare international prospects for the rigours of professional European football. Having successfully navigated the assessment weeks, Thage was enrolled in Villarreal’s player development programme. This residency, which began in September 2026, is scheduled to run until July 2027, providing a comprehensive environment for the young South African to refine his game while adapting to a new culture.

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Beyond the training pitch, the club is ensuring that Thage is well-equipped for life in Spain by incorporating mandatory language education into his daily routine. Integration is seen as a key pillar of success at Villarreal, and the youngster is currently attending Spanish classes to bridge the communication gap with his peers and coaches.

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“He is in their player development programme. This programme is where international players who are received at this age and below have to go through the process,” his father explained regarding the structured approach used by the LaLiga side. If Thage meets the benchmarks set by the technical staff by the end of the term, he could be offered a professional contract within the club’s youth ranks, potentially moving into the Under-23 setup as the next stage of his career progression.

Chasing the European dream and a soft spot for Chiefs

For the Thage family, this breakthrough is the culmination of years of dedication that began long before the Spanish scouts arrived. Sello Thage noted that his son’s footballing DNA was inherited, as he himself had pursued a professional career without reaching the final hurdle. The father recalled that Linamandla was born with a leg alignment condition, but his natural affinity for the ball was never in doubt once he started school and physical therapy began to show results.

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“I also used to play a lot, and it's just that I didn't make it professional. I did not get tired of playing football and I was trying all the time. I think he took after me,” Sello remarked when discussing the origins of his son's talent. He further emphasized the early signs of potential that were visible to those closest to the boy, stating: “Right from the beginning, when he started in primary school, we just knew he was a footballer.”

While the ultimate goal remains a long-term career in the top flights of Europe, the family remains grounded about the possibility of a return to South Africa in the future. Sello admitted that if the European path does not yield a permanent contract, they would look at local options, with one specific club holding a special place in the teenager's heart. “Our desire is that he would play in Europe. That's the initial plan, which is what he desires as well. For him to play that side. If he happens to return to South Africa, of course, we would be looking for opportunities to play this side. But our priority is Europe,” he added, noting that Kaizer Chiefs would be the dream destination should he return home.