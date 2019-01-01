Jobless Sredojevic has no regrets about leaving Orlando Pirates - Motale

Some fans have called for the reappointment of Micho as Bucs coach with the well-travelled mentor having had two stints with the club

Legendary defender Edward 'Magents' Motale believes Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has no regrets about leaving the Soweto giants.

The Serbian tactician dumped the Buccaneers at the beginning of the current season and he joined Egyptian powerhouse .

Micho is now jobless after parting ways with the White Knights on Monday following a poor run of results.

Motale believes the 2016 Caf Coach of the Year nominee had the right to leave the Houghton-based outfit for greener pastures.



"He got what he left was a good offer for him and he decided to leave Orlando Pirates and I don't think he has any regrets about leaving," Motale told Goal.



"He felt that he had to leave. Having said that it would be an unwise decision for Pirates to bring him back looking at how he left the club."



Sredojevic suddenly resigned as the Pirates head coach due to personal reasons following the team's embarrassing 3-0 defeat to SuperSport United in a match in August.



The 50-year-old mentor revealed that he was heading back to to take care of his sick mother, who was seriously ill with breast cancer.

"We were told that he called the management and informed them of his decision to resign all of sudden. Then he vanished," Motale continued.



"However, if there was an agreement between him and Pirates that he would come back to the club if things don't work out at Zamalek, then I don't have a problem with that.

"I'm saying this because he laid a good foundation at Pirates before he left. You could see that the team was destined to win trophies under his guidance."

Sredojevic left the Buccaneers having guided them to back-to-back runners-up finishes in the PSL and 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup final, where they lost to FC.







