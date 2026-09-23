João Félix on the Ballon d'Or race: Yamal is football

Joao Felix has settled his position on the Ballon d'Or race. The Portugal and Al-Nassr star has confirmed that Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is the candidate who draws his attention more than any other player.

Felix remains one of the most prominent names in Portuguese football. He left Benfica at an early age as one of the most promising talents around, before going through spells with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona and Milan in search of the stability that would help him develop his game.

After all those stops, the Portuguese has found a greater degree of stability with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Roshn Pro League. There, he has begun to recover his familiar level and show glimpses of the quality for which he has long been known.

His start to this season has been promising, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 7 matches.

Under coach Jorge Jesus, Felix remains a key part of Portugal's plans. In an interview with the newspaper "AS", he spoke about his career and a number of current topics, among them the Ballon d'Or race. He confirmed that the absence of his name from the list of candidates had not bothered him, before revealing the player he sees as most deserving of the award.

"I was not worried about my absence from the list"

On not being among the candidates for the Ballon d'Or, Felix said: "These are things that do not depend on me, and I do not know who chooses the list or not. I was not worried about that, and I did not even know when it would be announced. I am calm about this."

He added: "People see the Saudi league as a little below its true value. Of course, it is not among the top 5 leagues in the world, but it is a good league. I had a great season, but I am calm... perhaps if we had gone far in the World Cup, I would have been among the candidates, but I do not know."

Why did he choose Lamine Yamal?

Asked about his candidate to win the award, Felix put Lamine Yamal front and centre, explaining: "I have always defended the idea that the Ballon d'Or should go to the player you see and say: this is a star and he deserves for his name to be immortalised in football."

He continued: "And if there is a player you sit in front of the television and remain glued to the screen to watch, it is Lamine. It is true that Mbappe and Harry Kane had a great season, but Lamine is football."

Felix concluded his remarks by saying: "In addition to that, he won the World Cup, and in World Cup years winning the tournament is extremely important in order to get closer to the Ballon d'Or."

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