Joan Garcia has made one thing clear: his focus is on Barcelona and nobody else. The goalkeeper insists Real Madrid's signings don't occupy his thoughts as the new season approaches.

Speaking at his training camp, in comments reported byMarca newspaper, the Catalan argued that Barcelona have already proven they have a strong squad. The path to trophies, he said, runs through his own team rather than through worrying about the rivals.

"It would be a mistake to look at others," Garcia explained. "We have proven that we are a great team. If we focus on ourselves, we can beat any opponent. They have very good players, but we have seen on many occasions that having good players is not everything."

His ambitions for the campaign are simple. The goalkeeper wants the Champions League. "I have spent a year with Barcelona, and we won LaLiga and the Super Cup, and now I have won the World Cup with Spain, and my goal in the 2026-2027 season is the Champions League, as it is the biggest competition at club level."

He added: "Obsession is not a good thing, because if we do not succeed, the negative impact could be significant, but we must have the ambition and the desire to perform well, because we have the ability to achieve that."

Ferran Torres also came up, and Garcia was quick to back his teammate to stay. "I would be very happy if he stayed. He is a great player on and off the pitch. If it were up to me, he would certainly remain."

On a possible move for Julian Alvarez, the goalkeeper kept his cards close to his chest. He declined to comment on the deal, instead voicing his confidence in the work of sporting director Deco and praising the new signings made so far.

Garcia is set to rejoin Barcelona training around 10 August. He's working to earn a starting spot for the LaLiga opener against Elche on 23 August.

Read also:

Tebas explodes at Infantino: football is not your personal property!