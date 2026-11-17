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Young English talent JJ Gabriel has settled his future at Manchester United after officially announcing his departure from the club on Tuesday. His exit ends a journey with the Red Devils that began when he joined the club's academy at the age of 10, and comes amid his impending move to Real Madrid during the upcoming winter transfer window.

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The 16-year-old attacking midfielder confirmed his decision in a social media post. He thanked Manchester United, his coaches, his teammates and everyone who had helped him during his years at the club, but stopped short of naming his next destination.

Gabriel said in his message: "I arrived at Manchester United in 2020, as a 10-year-old boy with big dreams. Here I developed as a player and as a person. From scoring at Old Trafford to winning the Jimmy Murphy award, you have given me moments I will always cherish."

He added: "As I begin a new chapter in my career, Manchester United will always be part of my story. Thank you for everything." That brings his relationship with the English club to an end after months of speculation about his future and his desire to leave.

Real Madrid are now reportedly the frontrunners for the youngster, having moved ahead of several major European clubs who wanted to sign him, chief among them Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. The Spanish club have reached an agreement with the player and his representatives over the move.

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Gabriel is expected to join Real Madrid next January , starting out with Castilla, who compete in the Spanish third division. The club plan to develop his talent and gradually prepare him for the first team, with a clear pathway for him to progress into the senior side.

Gabriel asked to leave Manchester United last September and hasn't trained with the club since. He felt he wasn't getting enough of a chance to break into the first team, despite being promoted to train with the senior squad and appearing in a pre-season friendly against Milan.

He's regarded as one of the brightest emerging talents in Manchester United's academy. Last season he won the Jimmy Murphy award for the club's best young player, and also claimed the award for best player in the English Under-18 league despite his young age. Those honours put him in the sights of Europe's biggest clubs.