Jiangsu Suning's Tabitha Chawinga outshines Beijing Phoenix's Thembi Kgatlana in five-goal thriller

The Malawian was key in her side's win in Beijing but her South African counterpart could not save her team with her effort

Jiangsu Suning forward Tabitha Chawinga ended on the winning side against Themib Kgatlana in an entertaining 3-2 victory over Beijing Phoenix on Saturday.

The African pair were on the scoresheet for their teams at the Xiannongtan Stadium, but Chawinga's late effort ensured the visitors claimed the maximum points in Beijing.

The hosts made an impressive start to the encounter when Kgatlana broke the deadlock just 15 minutes into the game.

However, the visitors drew level through Ma Jun's brilliant strike just a few moments before the half-time break.

Ten minutes into the second half, Wu Chengshu gave Jiangsu the lead before Chawinga increased the advantage 10 minutes from full-time.

In the 85th minute, Ma Xiaoxu pulled one back for the home hosts, but was not enough to save them from suffering an opening loss.

It was a league scoring debut for the African Women's Footballer of the Year and her fourth goal of the season in all competitions for Beijing since her arrival in February.

For Chawinga, she has now scored 20 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions this season for Jiangsu.

's Elizabeth Addo was involved for the duration for Jiangsu, as well as Linda Motlhalo for Beijing in the Chinese Women's opener.