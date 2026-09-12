Jhon van Beukering has been accused of grievous assault at half-time of the top amateur match between IJsselmeervogels and GVVV. The former footballer, who played for Feyenoord and NEC among others, is alleged to have punched IJsselmeervogels player Quiermo Dumay in the face.

Saturday afternoon's match at Sportpark De Westmaat boiled over. With the score at 0-2, both teams headed down the tunnel for half-time, but that was where it went wrong. According to RTV Utrecht, Dumay was hit in the face as he entered the players' tunnel.

The blow caused serious damage. Photos show Dumay with blood all over his face and several teeth missing. It has now emerged that Van Beukering is alleged to be responsible. At GVVV, he works as assistant coach to his brother Dennis van Beukering.

Speaking to RTV Utrecht, IJsselmeervogels coach Willem Leushuis said: "Dumay says that Jhon van Beukering threw the punch. He lashed out like a street fighter. It is logical that my players did not want to continue. It was very frightening."

In a statement, GVVV responded to the incident. "The GVVV board deeply regret the course of events after the end of the first half in the away match against IJsselmeervogels," it reads.

"GVVV distance themselves from what happened and strongly condemn it. The board will take appropriate measures as soon as more details about the situation that arose become known."

Earlier this summer, Dumay moved from GVVV to IJsselmeervogels. That meant he was facing his former club. After the incident, IJsselmeervogels decided they did not want to continue and would file a police report.