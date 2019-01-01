Jethro Mohlala would love to see Ghana's Asamoah Gyan at Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Masandawana left-back is confident coach Mosimane will lead the club to further glory next season

Former defender Jethro Mohlala suggests that the Brazilians should make a move for veteran Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan in order to bolster their strikeforce.

Mohlala congratulated the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions and coach Pitso Moismane after Sundowns successfully defended their crown, and he says the off-season break will help the Tshwane giants to recover from a gruelling campaign.

“Yeah I just think we played well, but we didn’t have a good start because we lost some of the best players in Percy Tau upfront,” Mohlala told Goal.

“We had the Caf twice in one season and I think we did well to reach the semi-finals and had it not been for departures to some players, I believe we would have won the Champions League final and I am happy we managed to lift the league title despite the challenges,” he reflected.

“I think the club has faith in the technical team led by Pitso Mosimane and we are proud of his achievement and those of the team. We have to congratulate them and wish they come back to keep the fire burning,” he added.

Speaking about areas where Masandawana could look to boost the team, the former Bafana Bafana star says signing a top striker will help the side.

“I am sure they will go out to the market and sign top players, what I like about Piso and the club is that they don’t look to scavenge for remains when it comes to talent like all the PSL clubs who look to sign in the PSL or ,” continued Mohlala.

“They scout all over the world and that means they are head and shoulders above the rest. I am sure there are players lined up,” he said.

“However, if I was part of the scouting department, I would sign Gyan and bring him on a one-year contract. He’s a top class striker and he can definitely set the PSL stage alight,” he urged.

“I would sign him for his experience and then we will see how it goes, I like their scouting policy through," he stated.

When pressed about the fact that the Chloorkop-based side have not seen a proper off-season over the past few seasons, ‘Lovers' explains that football is not a normal nine to five job.

“Look, football is all about what you bring in and with a positive lifestyle the players can keep going because it’s not like a nine to five job,” said the legend.

“Playing regularly brings out the best in the players, but it is also good to get a break and ensure they have fresh minds and legs,” he responded.

“If you look at what happened last season, Sundowns had been already playing in the continent in two Champions league tournaments and they still managed to win the league against fresh or well-rested teams. Yes, we can compare Sundowns to the likes of (Kaizer) Chiefs and (Orlando) Pirates, but it’s also difficult to run a race with a team that is already in motion,” he noted.

“You know when they started to run, Sundowns was already running the race and they were warm, in motion and the momentum was there. The break is good, but let’s see if they will come back and do well,” Mohlala said.

Meanwhile, the former Wits University defender has also urged Sundowns' fans to remain united when they head into a new season.

“Yes, they must keep going because many teams will come looking to take the PSL trophy. I think the supporters have done well, they have never shown cracks even if the club was struggling in the beginning,” he reflected.

“Working together for the club is very much appreciated, you can see there’s a strong bond between them and the players as well as the management - let them continue to sing and cheer for the club. We have one of the best leagues on the continent and they are part of that achievement," he concluded.