Jethro Mohlala: Why Mamelodi Sundowns will beat Orlando Pirates to PSL title

The former Masandawana left-back is that confident the reigning PSL champions will defend their crown

Ex- Mamelodi Sundowns defender Jethro ‘Lovers’ Mohlala says the Brazilians are the best team in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and winning against Baroka FC has restored the belief in the camp.

Mohlala says coach Pitso Mosimane’s training methods are working for him because they are still strong PSL contenders.

“I think when Sundowns win (against ) on Tuesday. There is confidence in the camp especially heading to the clash against Wydad (Casablanca in the Caf ),” Mohlala told Goal.

“The win against was a much-needed boost because the loss to SuperSport (United) was not a good result for the boys. I think it left many people distracted and the critics saying all sorts of things,” he said.

Sundowns are placed second on the league standings - three points the leaders, , but the former have a game in hand.

“It was not a good game (against SuperSport), but football is just like our daily lives, it was a bad day in the office and I am glad the boys managed to bounce back and they will look to face Chippa in high spirits. A win against Chippa will definitely consolidate our chances of winning the league,” responded the former Wits University defender.

“Yes, Pirates have points and Sundowns have a game in hand, but the race remains open in my opinion. You know people are looking at Sundowns and Pirates, are dark horses, but I believe Sundowns are the best team and they will walk away with it,” responded the legend.

“They can say anything they like about Pitso (Mosimane), it’s okay because he has done a lot for the club. He has made history at Sundowns and leading the team in the continent is helping the national team, but that is overlooked,” he asserted.

“Yes, Sundowns are still favourites to win the league. Look, just like in English Premier League where are under pressure to retain their title and that is the case with Sundowns,” insisted Mohlala.

“However, the difference is who can handle the pressure. I believe City and Sundowns can do that,” said the former Jomo Cosmos star.

“My only concern is the dragging PSL issue (involving Wayne Arendse), but the best thing is to do the job on the field of play. One thing I can tell you is that Pirates are feeling the heat at the top, they want to sit there, but they are looking over their shoulder checking who is coming. That is the story of FC, who are challenging the English Premier League title,” said the 43-year-old.

Mohlala went on to discuss Sundowns' striking department which has struggled at times this season.

Article continues below

“As I said before that losing a striker like Percy Tau definitely would hurt any club, but we brought in quality in Lebohang Maboe and others,” he reflected.

“Mosimane started a new team upfront and things are starting to bear fruits. You can look around the world, there are only one or two title contenders, but we cannot say that in the PSL,” he concluded.