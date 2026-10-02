Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has refused to back down over the rules governing how players are treated within the national team, insisting he feels no regret over his comments despite the crisis surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the camp.

Jesus spoke at the press conference following Thursday evening's 4-2 win over Denmark, in the third round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

His comments in the press conference ahead of the match, concerning the need to respect the rules within the national team, had stirred controversy and prompted Ronaldo to leave the camp. The forward now edges closer to announcing his international retirement, according to reports.

Jesus said at the time: "I can promise whatever I want. I am the manager. I told the player he would not start the match and would be on the bench. If I need him for 30 minutes, he will play, and if I don't need him, he won't play. No player will change my thinking, neither him nor anyone else in football, not even any president, that will never happen."

Asked yesterday whether he regretted his words, the Portuguese boss replied, as highlighted by the Portuguese newspaper "A Bola": "No, not at all. I feel no regret, and I still think the same way. There are players who hold a special status, and that is perfectly clear, but I repeat that the rules are the same for everyone. I have always thought this way, and I must continue to think this way."

The whistles?

Jesus also addressed the fans' reactions when asked about the jeers that were said to have greeted the team as they left the hotel and at the stadium.

He said: "I did not hear any jeers from the Portuguese fans, even though I was close to them. I did not hear anything of the sort from the Portuguese."

He added: "The most important thing after a win, and even when you do not achieve victory, is to respect the fans. That is essential to maintaining their connection to the national team."

Turning to his relationship with Portuguese fans living abroad, Jesus said: "Over the past six or seven years, I have been an expatriate. When you live outside your homeland, you do not become any less Portuguese, perhaps you even feel a greater sense of belonging. These people are connected to our flag and our country, and that must be appreciated."

"I celebrated with Ronaldo on the drum"

On his approach to the fans during the celebrations, Jesus explained that this behaviour is nothing new. He had grown used to it with the teams he previously managed.

He said: "If you look at my coaching career, you will find that I did the same thing with other teams. And at Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, I did it too. When we won, I used to beat the drum with Cristiano."

The reference is to the famous celebrations Al-Nassr's players perform after a win. Ronaldo leads them with the fans, a custom that has taken hold since the Don arrived.

He added: "My relationship with the fans is very close, but it is different when it comes to Portugal."

Jesus was thrilled with the level the national team produced, noting that the performance reflected the team's quality, maturity and ability to play with clear ideas and an approach built on risk-taking.

He concluded his remarks by saying: "I think you journalists are very happy that Portugal showed quality in play, and because it is a mature team that possesses clear ideas and trusts in its ability to apply them on the pitch. This is the life of a manager: victory, winning. This is the life of a manager."