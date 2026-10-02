Jorge Jesus was not the first coach to feel the wrath of Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Before the Portugal boss, Al-Nassr's Australian manager Ange Postecoglou had already been on the receiving end.

Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal camp in Copenhagen on Wednesday after falling out with Jesus over his omission from the Norway game in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.

Reliable journalist Guillem Balague revealed in a post on X that Ronaldo had already rebelled against Postecoglou earlier this term in the Saudi Roshn League.

It all unfolded on 25 August, in the third round of the Roshn League. Al-Nassr trailed Al-Ettifaq by two goals at half-time before storming back to a 3-2 win, but by then Ronaldo had already been hauled off.

Balague explained that the forward struggled badly in the first half and stormed off alone at the break, moments before being substituted at the start of the second half. He then left the stadium entirely, refusing even to take his place on the bench.

Postecoglou said nothing about the incident in his post-match press conference, and it has stayed under wraps until now.

Ronaldo has made 7 appearances for Al-Nassr across the Roshn League and the AFC Champions League Elite this season. He has scored 3 goals and provided no assists.







