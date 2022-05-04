Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed their marketing and commercial director, Jessica Motaung, has been appointed to the Caf women’s football standing committee for two years.

Motaung’s appointment will see her serve the African football governing body from 2022 to 2024. The new role for the Amakhosi official was confirmed after Motaung attended the women’s football taskforce workshop organised in 2019.

"Women’s football is the fastest growing sports property globally and Caf, like Fifa, is strategically placing people in that space who can fast track the development and turn the product around," Chiefs’ statement read.

"We are very proud of our marketing director, Jessica Motaung," Kaizer Chiefs’ chairperson Kaizer Motaung, said, on his part.

"We are happy to see one of our own grow and spread her wings in continental football. Being the only South African on the committee speaks volumes. It truly is a remarkable feat.

"We are confident she will add much value to Caf and women’s football on the continent given her experience that spans over two decades.

"We have watched the growth of the game over the last number of years, and Jessica’s role will also help Safa, PSL, and Kaizer Chiefs as we look to move in the direction of expanding our ladies’ participation in football."

Following her appointment, Motaung promised to help in the growth of women’s football, as she also pinpointed individuals who have been of help.

"It is also important to thank my chairman, Mr. Kaizer Motaung, for his support and blessings,” she said. “I would not have achieved this if it were not for his wisdom and great leadership. Lastly, I would like to say thank you to the PSL chairman, Dr. Irvin Khoza, who, upon receiving the news, conveyed his good wishes.

"I am looking forward to contributing to the growth of our sport, both on the field and commercially. We are moving towards the sport by being all-inclusive and we have seen huge crowd support games played by ladies, and we need to ensure that we see more of that on the continent.

"I will also work closely with Safa president Dr. Danny Jordaan to ensure we contribute to the growth of the women’s game."

Motaung is expected to play a leading role in the organization of the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations – the tournament’s 14th edition – which will run from July 2 to 23 in Morocco.