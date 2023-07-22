Jermaine Seoposenwe warns Safa for treating Banyana Banyana as an unwanted stepchild as they head into the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup

Jermaine Seoposenwe wags her finger at the South African Football Association for their lack of efficiency when dealing with Banyana Banyana.

Seoposenwe calls out Safa for unfair treatment

Banyana are in the Women's World Cup

They play their opening game on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED: The Banyana striker has told the Safa to start treating the senior women's team the same way they cater for their counterparts Bafana Bafana.

Banyana are in the Fifa Women's World Cup and before they left Mzansi, they staged a standoff with the Football Association as they wanted issues related to payments ironed out. The saving grace came in the way of the Motsepe Foundation and Ithuba among others who made donations to Banyana.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I think we knew what we deserve as the African Champions. I think people forget what we have achieved and it is not an easy feat to do.

"We are always mentioning the Bafana team that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations but Banyana has won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations as well so we need to be treated exactly like Bafana, like we have mentioned equal work, equal conditions," Seoposenwe told iDiski Times.

AND WHAT MORE: "A lot of us play overseas the way we are treated by our teams is what we expect in the national team and even better. This is the highest level that you can play at and we need to be treated with the highest level of respect and be given what we deserve. So, for us to stand together as a unit whether you play locally or whether you play internationally it doesn’t matter.

"We are all the same when we come to the national team and we want the same level of treatment. So, it was very important and I think you could see the strength of the team and that unity will show on the pitch. That unity will translate on the pitch because now players know that they have each other’s backs and we’ll fight until the death for each other.

"So, it just shows where we’ve come from and where we are going and we will hold the Association accountable for everything that we feel needs to be happening for Banyana, everything we feel we deserve. And it’s not like we are coming from a place of greed or anything but we deserve better conditions as the women’s national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward insists that that there should not be any visible divide between the treatment that the ladies get compared to the men as she advocates for a 50/50 approach.

"We are equals to Bafana. We shouldn’t be treated less than them so I’m really, really happy that the team stood together and fought the good fight. I mean without fighting for what you believe in nothing will change and we want change and that’s why we stood together as a unit," she said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Banyana will set their World Cup campaign in motion on Sunday when they take on Sweden. Kick-off is at 7am.