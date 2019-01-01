Jeremy Brockie: Mamelodi Sundowns striker joins Maritzburg United on loan

The New Zealand international forward has completed a move to the Team of Choice as he looks to resuscitate his career

After he was heavily linked with a move away from , striker Jeremy Brockie has finally landed a loan deal to on a season-long loan deal.

The ‘Sniper’ was previously linked with a move to , but his agent Mike Makaab of ProSport International had confirmed to Goal earlier, stating that his client to possibly go out on loan.

“The club is delighted to announce the signing of Jeremy Brockie on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns until the end of the season,” announced Maritzburg.

Although Makaab failed to indicate whether it was a Johannesburg-based club, Goal had gathered the 31-year-old was heading to the Team of Choice.

Since joining the Brazilians in January 2018, the former SuperSport United star has struggled to get regular game time at Chloorkop.

Having established himself as a top scorer at Amatsantsantsa A Pitori, the hitman could not maintain his goalscoring prowess with the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions, thus raising talks that he had fallen out of favour at Sundowns.

On the other hand, the Tshwane giants signed Lebohang Maboe from the team of Choice and Emiliano Tade from which signaled that the Christchurch-born star was not delivering the goods for Mosimane.

With coach Pitso Mosimane constantly speaking to the media regarding the striker’s future, the target man has failed to make it to the bench as a substitute in all competitions this term.

Brockie previously worked with Eric Tinkler at SuperSport before completing his switch to the former African champions and will look to re-establish himself as one of the most-feared strikers in the top flight.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Brockie will compete with the likes of Judas Moseamedi, Thabiso Kutumela, and Gabriel Nyoni as he will look to play regular football under the former Bafana Bafana midfielder.