Jeremy Brockie: Makaab confirms plans to secure striker's transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns

Brockie is yet to feature for the Brazilians this season, and his agent has revealed he is working around the clock to find a new club for the striker

Jeremy Brockie's agent Mike Makaab has confirmed they are seriously looking for a new home for the striker.

The New Zealand international has struggled for game time at the Chloorkop-based side in recent months.

Furthermore, he hasn't been able to replicate the same form which saw him catch the eye of Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

According to Makaab, there are ongoing discussions between Prosport International, Sundowns and teams that have already shown interest in Brockie.

"The latest is that we are honestly looking for an opportunity to find a home for Jeremy. We are looking both locally and abroad, and we will persevere. No scheduled meetings at all. I'm in constant discussions with Sundowns and clubs," Makaab said on Gagasi FM's Extra Time.

Makaab made it clear that there is little he can do to help Brockie secure a move away from Sundowns if whatever he is offered elsewhere is less satisfactory.

"But again, I will say this that unless the deal is right, there's little I can do," he concluded.

Brockie's relationship with Sundowns appears to be sour, especially after he was deemed injured for Saturday's MTN8 quarter-final clash with Bloemfontein .

The 31-year-old saw his name on the list of players who are injured, and he hit back at Sundowns by denying the claims.

This was seen as a brave move by Brockie's fans who applauded the striker for his honesty.

Brockie has scored just twice in all competitions since joining Sundowns from SuperSport United in January 2018.