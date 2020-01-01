Jeremy Brockie: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns striker joins Bentleigh Greens after SuperSport United cooled interest

The experienced player has returned to Australia after a five-year stay in South Africa where he won five major trophies

Former centre forward Jeremy Brockie has finally found a new home five months after leaving the Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

The New Zealand international became a free agent after leaving Masandawana with the club having decided against extending his contract which expired in June 2020.

Brockie had spent the 2019/20 season out on loan at where he struggled for game time with the likes of Thabiso Kutumela and Judas Moseamedi preferred ahead of him.

More teams

Australian club Bentleigh Greens have now announced the signing of the experienced marksman on their official Facebook page:

"We are pleased to announce the signing of current New Zealand international Jeremy Brockie for the 2021 NPL season," a club statement read.

"Brockie comes to Bentleigh on the back of a very successful stint in with SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United."

"Brockie has also represented Wellington Phoenix, Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets and North Queensland Fury in the A-League. We look forward to seeing Jeremy at Kingston Heath in 2021."

The 33-year-old was one the most lethal strikers in South Africa during his time with SuperSport where he scored goals with ease.

The man nicknamed Sniper spent three successful years with Matsatsantsa where he won trophies.

Sniper helped SuperSport clinch two Nedbank Cups and one MTN8 title. He looked destined to become the club's all-time top scorer.

By the time he left the club for Sundowns in January 2018, Brockie had netted 54 times for SuperSport and only Abram Raselemane had scored more goals for Matsatsantsa with 57.

Brockie is now placed third on the list of SuperSport's greatest ever goal scorers as Bradley Grobler is currently second with 55 goals.

Article continues below

Sniper's transfer to Sundowns proved to be unsuccessful as he struggled for game time, but he lifted two PSL titles with Masandawana.

SuperSport chief executive officer Stan Matthews confirmed that they were interested in Brockie' services after he left Sundowns.

However, Matsatsantsa later decided against re-signing the Christchurch-born player, who has now returned to Oceania.