Wonderkid Jeremie Frimpong on target as Celtic thrash Hamilton Academical

The 19-year-old found the net as the defending champions kicked off their 2020-21 league campaign on a winning note

Ghanaian wonderkid Jeremie Frimpong was among the goals as defending champions started the new Scottish Premiership season with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Academical on Sunday.

The teenage right-back doubled Celtic's lead in the 31st minute, 11 minutes after Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring at Celtic Park.

The 19-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents in the , was in action for the entire duration as Neil Lennon's started their league title defence on a commanding note.

More teams

Edouard completed his hat-trick in the second half while 86th-minute substitute Patryk Klimala completed the rout for the hosts on the stroke of full-time.

Ismaila Soro was an unused substitute for Celtic while Zimbabwe's David Moyo played from start to finish for Hamilton Academical.

After developing through the ranks at , Frimpong completed a four-year move to Celtic in September 2019.

During his debut campaign in , he played 18 games in all competitions with two goals to his name in the process.

Frimpong has played for the Dutch youth teams on the international scene and he is eyeing an opportunity to play for the Oranje at the senior level even though he is eligible to represent either the Black Stars or .

“There is interest in me from but right now I want to play for Holland [Netherlands] although I won’t write off Ghana,” he said. "I could play for England as well. If that came about it would be between those three but I don’t have Scottish connections.

“I fully believe I can play in that company [Dutch national team]. It would be exciting to be a part of that. They play a lot of young players as well who are really good. The Dutch are building.

Article continues below

“Back in the day they were great and they are keeping it up. I’d love to be a part of it. I’d like to follow Virgil [van Dijk]. There’s a pathway. You get chances here [Celtic].”

Sunday’s commanding victory shot Celtic to the summit of the Premiership table with a superior goal difference of +4.

Frimpong will be hoping to maintain his fine performance when the Bhoys visit for the next league outing on August 9.