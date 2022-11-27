Jele: Swallows FC confirm interest in ex-Orlando Pirates star, but risk losing ex-Mamelodi Sundowns player

Swallows FC have confirmed their interest in former Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele, but the Soweto giants could lose Promise Mkhuma.

Swallows' transfer ban relates to monies owed

The Soweto giants' interest in Jele is concrete

Mkhuma is yet to feature for Amaswaiswai

WHAT HAPPENED? Jele has remained a free agent since leaving Pirates at the end of last season and he has been linked with Amaswaiswai and Royal AM.

Swallows chairman David Mogashoa indicated that they are hoping to sign the 35-year-old player, but they have been unable to do so thus far due to the club's current Fifa transfer ban.

Amaswaiswai have also been unable to register Mkhuma with the PSL having signed the 22-year-old attacker from Mamelodi Sundowns this winter.

Mkhuma's agent, Mike Makaab pointed out that they will consider their options during the January 2023 transfer window.

WHAT DID MOGASHOA SAY?: “That was confirmed,” Mogashoa said when asked by Sunday World whether the club was interested in signing Jele.

WHAT DID MAKAAB SAY?: “Promise is a Swallows player [on a two-year deal], but they will only be able to register him when the transfer ban is lifted,” Makaab told the same publication.

“Yes, then we will have the right to look for another club for him in the January transfer window."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amaswaiswai's transfer ban relates to monies owed to Serbian players Vladimir Mandic and Obren Cuckovic, who were with the club about eight years ago.

The Soweto giants' inability to register new players has seen the team struggle this term which led to Dylan Kerr being dismissed as head coach two months ago.

Musa Nyatama replaced Kerr as player-coach and Swallows are currently placed 14th on the PSL standings - two points above the relegation zone.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SWALLOWS? Amaswaiswai took a break from training due to the ongoing Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

The 1965 South African Soccer League champions are scheduled to face Richards Bay on December 31 when the current PSL campaign resumes.