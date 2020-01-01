Jele: Orlando Pirates to offer veteran defender one-year deal

The Middelburg-born defender will remain at the Houghton-based outfit beyond the expiry of his current deal

Goal can confirm Happy Jele will be offered a new one-year deal by as both camps are already locked in negotiations.

The 33-year-old has been with the Buccaneers since 2006 and remains one of the integral members of Josef Zinnbauer's squad.

According to a source close to the player, Pirates have already tabled a new offer to allay fears the defender could be lost to the club beyond the expiry of his contract.

Jele's current deal is coming to an end in June but with the club still happy with his contribution, he will definitely stay until he's at least 34.

"Jele will sign soon. The club has offered him a new one-year deal. So, there is no need to worry about his future. He's not worried as well," the source told Goal.

"Yes, both parties are still negotiating but he has been made aware that he still has a future with the club."

"There are a few technicalities in the deal that needs to be ironed out but he will eventually sign the contract," concluded the source.

Having spent almost 14 years at the Soweto giants, Jele has made 324 appearances since his official debut in 2006.

He has scored 14 goals while registering six assists despite being a defender.

In the early years of his career, Jele played as a right-back but he moved in a more central role in recent seasons.

Jele has won all the domestic trophies with Bucs - two league titles, two Nedbank Cups, two MTN8 trophies as well as the Telkom Knockout Cup in his 14 years with the club.

He also played a key role as Pirates reached two continental finals - the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup in 2013 and 2015 respectively.