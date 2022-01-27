Jele: Orlando Pirates activate option in long-serving defender's contract

Orlando Pirates have activated an option in Happy Jele's contract according to his agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane.



The veteran defender has been one of Bucs' most reliable defenders this season and the club has decided to reward his consistency by extending his contract.



Jele had signed a one-year extension prior to the start of the current season with Pirates having an option to extend to June, 2023.



Mahlakgane has now disclosed that the Soweto giants have taken up the option in the former Bafana Bafana international's deal.



"Yes, the option in his contract has been taken up by the club," Mahlakgane, who also represents Jele's Bucs teammates, Thembinkosi Lorch and Tshegofatso Mabasa, told GOAL.



Jele, who turned 35 on January 1, is the longest-serving player in the current Bucs squad having joined the Houghton-based giants in 2006 as an 18-year-old starlet.



The former Walters Stars player has struggled with injuries in the current campaign, but he has been rock-solid at the back whenever he features for the team.



Nicknamed Magents, Jele has made 12 appearances across all competitions this term - helping the Buccaneers keep five clean sheets and he has also scored twice.



Magents became the most capped Pirates player of all time when he took the field for the 400th time against Swallows FC in the Soweto Derby clash in September last year.



He had already broken the long-standing record which was previously held by former Nigeria and Pirates goalkeeper William Okpara with 375 appearances.