Jele: Ex-Orlando Pirates captain addresses Royal AM transfer rumours

The former Bafana Bafana international indicated that he is open to joining any club if he is happy with the offer

Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has addressed reports tipping him to join Royal AM.

The experienced defender is currently a free agent after parting ways with the Buccaneers - ending his 16-year spell with the club.

Royal AM were the first club to be credited with an interest in Jele who has been a one-club man since he turned professional in 2006.

The man nicknamed Magents insisted that he is yet to be approached by any club regarding his services.

"For now I won't say anything because there is nothing [on the table]," Jele told SABC TV.

"But if an offer comes in and it is good for me, I will appreciate it and take it, then go and play.

"I don't know anything because there is no one who has called me and offered me or said we want to sign you. There is nothing."

The 35-year-old, who captained Warriors as they clinched the DStv Compact Cup in February this year, is hoping to continue playing professional football ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"I have been taking my kids to school and coming back home. I am enjoying family time for now, but I am hoping that one day something we come my way," he added.

Jele joined Pirates from amateur club Walter Stars and he is represented by one of the top agents in the country, Jazzman Mahlakgane.