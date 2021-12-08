Jele and Lorch hand Orlando Pirates boost with Soweto Derby and Mamelodi Sundowns clashes looming

Orlando Pirates have announced that two of their most influential players have resumed training ahead of their upcoming matches.



Happy Jele and Thembinkosi Lorch, who have both been out nursing injuries, are back in training with the Buccaneers having entered a busy period in the current season.



Pirates' inspirational captain and key defender Jele has been out injured since late October having picked up an injury during a PSL game against Royal AM at Orlando Stadium.



While Lorch is yet to feature for the Buccaneers this term having sustained a shoulder injury which was described as 'freaky' by the club's official website in August this year.



The site has now released the following statement indicating that the duo has resumed full training ahead of their league clash with AmaZulu FC on Wednesday.



"The Buccaneers have made strides on the injury front with the likes of Happy Jele and Thembinkosi Lorch all having resumed training after lengthy layoffs," a club statement read on Wednesday afternoon.



However, the game against AmaZulu may have come too soon for both players as they might need extra days in full training in order to regain their match fitness.



Pirates' co-interim head coach Mandla Ncikazi also recently stated that he was unsure whether Lorch, who is arguably the team's best attacker, will be able to play for the team in December.



Pirates have a hectic schedule this month as they are set to play six league matches within 16 days between December 8 and December 23.



The return of Jele and Lorch to training has given the Buccaneers a massive boost as they anticipate key matches coming up as we approach the mid-season break.



Bucs will travel to the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue, Dobsonville Stadium where they are scheduled to face Swallows FC in the Soweto Derby match on December 14.



Before travelling to the north of Gauteng in Pretoria where they will lock horns with the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on December 17.



Pirates are currently placed seventh on the league standings - 12 points behind leaders, Sundowns.