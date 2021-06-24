Jele: Agent issues update on Orlando Pirates captain's future

The former South Africa under-20 international has already opened up about desire to extend his contract with the Buccaneers

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele is yet to extend his contract with the Soweto giants with six days left on the current deal.

The experienced defender is coming off his 15th season with the Buccaneers which saw him lead the team to the 2020 MTN8 title - ending the club's six-year trophy drought in the process.

Jele's one-year deal which he signed last year is set to expire at the end of June 30 and he has already made it clear that he would like to extend his stay at the Houghton-based giants.

However, Pirates' management seems relaxed about the 34-year-old's contract situation having allowed him to enter the final month of his deal.

Jele's agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane has revealed that they are in contractual negotiations with the Buccaneers.



"We are talking to the club. I will have an update after a week or two," Mahlakgane told Goal.

Nicknamed Magents, Jele struggled with injuries in the recent 2020/21 campaign, but he managed to feature in 22 matches across all competitions including 15 in the PSL.

Despite his age, Buccaneers played much better with Magents on the pitch as he brought some needed experience, leadership, and defensive solidity to the team.

Jele, who has achieved legendary status at Bucs, surpassed Williams Okpara’s record for the most starts in a Pirates jersey (376) during his team’s 0-0 draw against Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on June 5.

Having joined the Soweto giants from lower division side Walter Stars in July 2006, the Middleburg-born player is the longest-serving player in the current Pirates squad.

The former Bafana Bafana international is also the only surviving member of the history-making double treble-winning Bucs side which dominated South African football between 2010 and 2012.

Magents, who started his career as a right-back before being converted into a central defender, helped the Buccaneers reach the 2013 Caf Champions League and 2015 Caf Confederation Cup finals.

Furthermore, Jele was part of the Pirates side which won the 2014 Nedbank Cup after defeating Bidvest Wits 3-1 in an enthralling final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

He has won eight major trophies with Bucs including two PSL titles.