Jele: Agent breaks silence on ex-Orlando Pirates star attending Caf C Licence coaching course

Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele's agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has explained why his client is doing his coaching badges.

Jele has remained clubless since June this year

Mahlakgane is hoping to secure a deal for the experienced player

Jele has been linked with Royal AM and Swallows

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran defender has been clubless since he left the Buccaneers at the end of last season after he rejected the club's non-playing position at the Houghton-based giants as he wanted to continue playing professional football.



Jele was recently seen attending the Caf C Licence coaching course conducted by Safa Ekurhuleni Region in East Gauteng and rumours suggested that the Mpumalanga-born local football legend was considering retiring from playing professionally.



However, Mahlakgane dismissed the rumours and he also divulged that he is set to hold talks with an unnamed club regarding Jele's services.

WHAT DID MAHLAKGANE SAY?: “He’s just doing it for now because he couldn’t sit and do nothing,” Mahlakgane told Far Post.

“It doesn’t mean anything [in terms of his playing career], but it will be interesting in the future.

“We’re still talking to some people [regarding a contract] for a year or two,” he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jele is free to join any club outside the transfer window as he was released by Pirates at the end of last season and he got his clearance.



So far, the former Bafana Bafana player has been linked with Royal AM and Swallows FC since he parted ways with the Buccaneers.



However, Swallows are unable to sign new players at the moment due to a Fifa transfer ban.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR JELE? The 35-year-old has been training alone in order to maintain his fitness with the transfer window set to open in January next year.