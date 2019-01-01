JDTII lift 2019 Challenge Cup after penalty heartbreak for UKM

UKM produced a stirring performance in the second leg of the final to drag the match into a penalty shoot-out but were undone from 12 yards.

Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDTII) went into the second leg holding a 1-0 lead from the home first leg but were forced into extra time and penalties before eventually clinching the cup success as UKM gave it their all at KLFA Stadium in Cheras on Saturday night.

In a closely fought contest, UKM only managed to grab the vital aggregate equaliser with eight minutes left in normal time to play. Former Sarawak player, Mateo Roskam got the valuable goal as UKM reaped the rewards for their persistence to give the match an additional 30 minutes.

Neither teams could be separated after extra time and it was the lottery of spot-kicks. Roskam got the ball rolling when he converted the first spot kick as UKM went on to put another three more away through Milad Zanidpour, Michael Ijezie and Syed Sobri.

It wasn't comfortable sitting for Ervin Boban as his main man Nicolas Fernandez failed with his team's first kick to immediately put them under presssure. But Shakir Shaari, Amirulhadi Zainal, and S. Kumaahran put in theirs to make it 4-3 to UKM heading into the fifth penalty taker for UKM.

Akmal Zahir could have won his team the cup but failed to convert his as Mohamad Ghaddar step up to make it 4-4 and on it went. K. Reuben and Darren Lok put their shots away to make it 5-5 before Baquiddin Shamsudin and Hasbullah Abu Bakar both missed their respective 6th spot kicks.

Then Haziq Nadzli produced the turning point in the shoot-out when he saved from Asnan Ahmad and it was left for Fadhli Shas to convert the winning spot kick for JDTII to clinch the tie 6-5 after the two legged final had ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram