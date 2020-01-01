Super League

Testing April awaits JDT with potential big clashes against fellow title rivals

Last updated
Comments()
Sports Regime
The six-time MSL champions will have a tough opening fixtures but after that has the opportunity to build into their season before Pahang test.

The 2020 Malaysia Super League fixtures were released yesterday and as expected, the opening match for champions JDT is Kedah on home territory with that match also acting as the Charity Cup.

Benjamin Mora's boys will then have the unknown quantities of UiTM, PDRM and lowest survivor of the MSL last season in Felda United to contest with in their next three matches.

Editors' Picks

April is seen as the most challenging period for The Southern Tigers where they will be away in three of the five matches played in that month which includes ties against Pahang, Perak, Terengganu and Selangor.

Here are JDT's first round fixtures in full:

February

Date Match Venue
Friday, 28 JDT v Kedah Sultan Ibrahim Stadium

March

Date Match Venue
Saturday, 7 JDT v UiTM FC Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
Tuesday, 10 PDRM v JDT KLFA Stadium
Saturday, 14 JDT v Felda United Sultan Ibrahim Stadium 

April

Date Match Venue
Friday, 3 Pahang v JDT Darul Makmur Stadium
10-12 JDT v Perak Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
17-19 Terengganu FC v JDT Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium
25-26 JDT v Selangor Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
28-29 PJ City FC v JDT Petaling Jaya Municipal Council Stadium

May

Date Match Venue
8-10 JDT v Sabah Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
12-13 Melaka v JDT Hang Jebat Stadium

 

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram

Close