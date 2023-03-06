Ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Bhongolwethu Jayiya has revealed he had to take a break from football after it became boring to him, and he hasn't looked back

Jayiya has been out since 2019

Quit the game after losing interest

Forward keen on making a return

WHAT HAPPENED: The former Amakhosi attacker has been clubless since 2019 when the Soweto-based team released him.

In a recent interview, the 32-year-old revealed he just decided to take a break from the game because it became boring to him.

However, he has not ruled out the possibility of a comeback, stating that if his love for the sport can be reignited, he would consider it.

WHAT HE SAID: "The honest truth? Football became boring for me. There was no longer that interest from me," Jayiya told Far Post.

"Once the interest in football goes away, then there is no point for me staying there because then I will be resenting people instead of playing my game. So rather leave it on a high when everything is still okay.

"If the [will to continue playing is there, I will never know. After a year, if something can rise up again, I can go back. It is not about me leaving football completely. It is just that the love for the game at that time was gone."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being released by Chiefs in May 2019, the winger came back a year later revealing he wanted to play at a professional level once again.

He took advantage of the break to focus on his Masters degree in Accounting studies.

During his time at Chiefs, Jayiya made 15 Premier Soccer League matches and made a couple of Cup appearances but failed to score.

It was in contrast to what he achieved at his former team Cape Town City, where in the 2016/17 campaign he scored five goals in 25 top-tier matches.

WHAT NEXT: Jayiya will have to start on his physical fitness ahead of the next transfer window if he wishes to return to the fray.