Jayiya doesn't regret leaving Cape Town City for Kaizer Chiefs

The Soweto-born player spoke about his time at Amakhosi and why he had to leave the Citizens while he was at his peak

Midfielder Bhongolethu Jayiya has opened up about his short stint with whom he joined from in 2018 before being released in 2019.

The 29-year-old said he cannot complain about how things went during his time at Amakhosi, adding it was a good experience for him individually.

However, he keeps asking himself what really went wrong at Chiefs when everything appeared to be going his way when he first arrived, and Jayiya feels he wasn't given enough time to showcase his talent by the Soweto giants.

"Chiefs was a great (platform) and can't complain about it. It was a good experience and I just had to enjoy myself," Jayiya told FARPost.

"I ask myself, 'what went wrong?' but at the end of the day, it comes back to a business decision of how they let players go and how you perceive an opportunity that you should use if it's given to you.

"I don't think I was given enough time to showcase my talent and maybe that's because of the pressure they have of winning trophies, which is understandable."

Asked if he regrets leaving City for Chiefs, Jayiya said: "There is nothing to regret. We had a discussion during the time I was there [at Cape Town City] that I should get a renewal but we didn't agree on figures. So, we decided not to continue."

"I had to move on and the first thing that came to me was Chiefs because I grew up supporting the club and I wanted to be back home and close to my family. I am a family-oriented person. In life, you never say you regret things but you learn from them," he said.

Jayiya is currently working on his master's degree in Accounting with Unisa, and he confirmed he has taken a break from football.

"I consider this taking a break from football and just focusing on my studies - getting my masters in Accounting," added the Soweto-born player.

Jayiya said he hasn't been training with any club although he is yet to retire from professional football.