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After a break of around two weeks, the Jawwy Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League) returns with a number of big matches in round 11.

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The Jawwy Elite League has been on hold for the past two weeks because of the international break, with only a handful of fixtures postponed from earlier rounds going ahead.

Round 11 fixtures in the Jawwy Elite League

Round 11 gets under way on Monday 23 November, when Al-Faisaly visit Al-Watan at auxiliary pitch No. (2) at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Abha.

Al-Kholood then travel to Al-Jabalain at Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Stadium in Hail, and Damac host Al-Orobah at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha. The day ends with the headline act: Al-Qadsiah against Al-Hilal.

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On Tuesday 24 November, Al-Kholood host Al-Ansar at Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Qatif, while Al-Nassr make the trip to Al-Ettifaq in Dammam for one of the standout fixtures of the round.

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Al-Fateh host Al-Taawoun at the auxiliary pitch at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City No. (1) in Al-Ahsa, while Al-Wehda take on Al-Okhdood at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mecca.

Al-Ittihad host Al-Hazem in a heavyweight encounter in Jeddah the same day, before Al-Ahli round off Tuesday's action with a visit to Al-Riyadh in the Saudi capital.

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Al-Fayha meet Neom in Al-Majma'ah on Wednesday 25 November, and the round closes on Thursday 26 November with Al-Tadamon against Al-Najma in Rafha.

Al-Hilal to open Al-Qadsiah's historic stadium

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Al-Hilal's trip to Al-Qadsiah on Monday stands out. According to an earlier report by Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah", it will be the first official match at the Aramco Stadium.

Al-Qadsiah opened the Aramco Stadium, which covers 800,000 square metres and holds 47,000 spectators. It will host the first team's matches going forward.

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So far the ground has staged just one friendly, two days ago on Wednesday, when Al-Qadsiah's first team beat Bahrain's Al-Riffa 4-2. Al-Hilal versus Al-Qadsiah in the Jawwy Elite League will be its first official fixture.

It's a fitting match to christen a historic stadium. The two clubs have built a genuine rivalry in the Roshn League, though this will be their first meeting in the Jawwy Elite League.

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Al-Hilal want to get back into the top four after slipping out of it recently. They sit sixth with 17 points from five wins, two draws and one defeat.

The capital club trail fourth-placed Al-Fateh by three points, and Al-Fateh face a stern test against fifth-placed Al-Taawoun.

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Al-Hilal will hope to exploit Al-Qadsiah's recent wobble. The hosts haven't won in three rounds: a 0-0 draw with Al-Hazem was followed by defeats to Al-Nassr (1-2) and Al-Najma (2-3).

That slump has pushed the Eastern Province side back to 12th on just 11 points, from three wins, two draws and four defeats.

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Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq: a new clash between Riyadh and Dammam

Tuesday also brings a mid-table clash between Riyadh and Dammam that closely mirrors Al-Hilal's trip to Al-Qadsiah, as Al-Nassr visit Al-Ettifaq.

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Both sides should be challenging for the top four. Instead, a string of poor results this season has left them stuck in mid-table.

Al-Nassr are ninth in the Jawwy Elite League table with 14 points from four wins, two draws and two defeats. That's just one point behind seventh-placed Al-Ettifaq, who have 15 points from five wins and five defeats, without a single draw.

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Al-Nassr had started to shake off their poor form, beating Al-Qadsiah 2-1 and then Al-Khaleej 2-0, before a 1-1 draw with Al-Riyadh in the last round checked their progress.

Al-Nassr want to get back to winning ways, and Al-Ettifaq look vulnerable. They've won just one of their last four, 2-1 against Al-Ansar, and lost the other three to Neom 1-2, Al-Taawoun 1-5 and Al-Ahli by two goals to nil.

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Al-Fateh and Al-Taawoun: a top-four showdown

Away from the big four, round 11 also serves up a fierce scrap for a top-four place when Al-Taawoun visit Al-Fateh on Tuesday.

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Very little separates them. Al-Fateh are fourth with 20 points from six wins, two draws and one defeat, two points ahead of fifth-placed Al-Taawoun, who have 18 points from six wins and two defeats.

Both arrive in fine form. Al-Fateh have won their last two, 3-0 against Al-Faisaly and 3-1 against Al-Kholood, after a 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal.

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Al-Taawoun have won three of their last four, beating Al-Khaleej 5-4, Al-Ettifaq 5-1 and Al-Watan 2-0. Their only defeat came against league leaders Al-Ittihad, 1-2.

The loser will slide down the table, especially if Al-Hilal beat Al-Qadsiah. Expect both sides to chase the win, or at the very least do everything to avoid defeat.

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Al-Ittihad and Al-Hazem: a clash of champions

Tuesday also sees last season's title holders Al-Hazem take on Al-Ittihad, who top the table this season.

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Al-Ittihad have been exceptional. They lead the way with 26 points from eight wins and two draws, and they're still unbeaten.

They're a full four points clear of second-placed Al-Ahli and five ahead of third-placed Al-Riyadh, so their place at the top is safe whatever happens this round.

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Al-Hazem, by contrast, made a sluggish start after winning the title last season, and a run of poor results kept them away from the leading positions.

The champions have since steadied themselves, winning three of their last four: 5-0 against Al-Wehda, 2-0 against Al-Khaleej and 3-1 against Al-Tadamon. Their only defeat in that run came 1-0 against Al-Riyadh.

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That revival has lifted Al-Hazem to 11th in the Jawwy Elite League table, with 13 points from four wins, one draw and four defeats.

Al-Ahli and Al-Riyadh: the battle for second place

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The pick of the round, though, is Tuesday's meeting between Al-Ahli and Al-Riyadh, the two sides fighting for second place in this season's Saudi Under-21 League.

Al-Ahli arrive with a perfect record. Alongside neighbours and rivals Al-Ittihad, who sit alone at the top, they're the only team yet to lose this season.

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They've played 10, won six and drawn four, leaving them second on 22 points, four behind Al-Ittihad.

A first defeat of the season would cost them that spot. And Al-Riyadh are enjoying one of their best spells in the Jawwy Elite League.

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Al-Riyadh have won three of their last four in the competition, beating Al-Kholood and Al-Hazem 1-0 and Neom 2-1. Their only slip was a 1-1 draw with Al-Nassr in the last round.

Their only defeat of the season came in the opening match, 1-0 against Al-Wehda. Six wins and three draws have since put them third on 21 points.

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If Al-Riyadh keep their run going and use home advantage and their supporters to snatch all three points, they'll take second place from Al-Ahli, moving two points clear.

The best and worst in the Jawwy Elite League

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Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are the only unbeaten sides in the Jawwy Elite League this season, with 10 matches played each.

At the other end, Al-Ansar are still waiting for their first win. Six defeats and two draws leave them bottom of the table with two points.

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Al-Ettifaq have the most potent attack, with 30 goals. Al-Ittihad boast the best defence, conceding only four.

Al-Ahli star Musa Adam now leads the scoring charts with nine goals. One behind on eight are Al-Ettifaq's Mohammed Al-Issa, Cape Verdean arrival Jefferson Ramos of Al-Fateh, Al-Ittihad striker Ammar Al-Ghamdi and Senegal's Amadou Diang of Al-Hazem.