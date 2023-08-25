Jasond Gonzalez: Ntseki confident Colombian will be a success - 'South American will give Kaizer Chiefs missing goals'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is optimistic new signing Jasond Gonzalez will deliver goals as expected.

Gonzalez is the latest signing at Chiefs

He has been brought on loan

Ntseki sings new striker's praises

TELL ME MORE: Chiefs have struggled in the attacking department since the 2022/23 Premier Soccer League season.

It prompted the Glamour Boys to go for the services of Ranga Chivaviro to help Christian Saile and Ashley du Preez. However, the department has been inconsistent with Chivaviro failing to make an immediate impact.

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana was released with Gonzalez coming in to boost the team.

Ntseki is adamant the versatile attacker is what the Soweto giants need.

WHAT HE SAID: "A Colombian, a South American, very tall - even bigger than myself which makes me feel very comfortable having him around," Ntseki told the media.

"Our assessment and profiling of him [is that] he is a young striker, very elusive on the ball, he can play from central and wide areas.

"He is very quick for his height, and we are actually looking for somebody who will be able to help us as a reference point and with creativity in the final third.

"Hopefully, getting us goals because that is what is missing in the team. We are not putting pressure on him. We will work together to create those chances as a team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gonzalez joined Chiefs on an initial one-year loan deal from Bolivian outfit Real Club Santa Cruz. He had scored eight goals in the 17 Primera Liga matches he played.

At Chiefs, he will be competing for a starting slot with Chivaviro, Wandile Duba, Saile and Du Preez.

WHAT NEXT: It is obvious Amakhosi fans hope Gonzalez will hit the ground running and steer the team to greater heights. Currently, Chiefs are working on the player's working permit.