Japan vs USMNT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The U.S. men's national team is set to face Japan in a friendly at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on Friday. This is the final international break before the World Cup and both teams would like to focus more on getting the right combinations rather than the result.

This is the third time that the two teams have locked horns against each other. Japan won the first friendly 3-1 back in 1993 in the Kirin Japan Cup while the Yanks won 3-2 during their previous meeting back in 2006 in a friendly.

The Samurai Blues are the top-ranked team in Asia (24th) and are brimming with confidence after lifting the East Asian Cup in July, their first international trophy since the Asian Cup win in 2011. Meanwhile, the U.S. have lost just once in their previous eight matches and will be a tough nut to crack for Japan. GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Japan vs USMNT date & kick-off time

Game: Japan vs USMNT Date: September 23, 2022 Kick-off time: 1:25pm BST / 8:25am ET / 5:55pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Japan vs USMNT on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It can also be streamed on ESPN + and will be broadcast on ESPN 2, TUDN, & UniMas.

There is no broadcast of the match in the United Kingdom & India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN 2, TUDN, & UniMas fuboTV, ESPN+ UK NA NA India NA NA

Japan squad & team news

Celtic trio Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate should start the match. They can be joined by Stuttgart duo Hiroki Ito and Wataru Endo. Ao Tanaka might be given a run as the match will be played at the home turf of Fortuna Dusseldorf, his usual stomping ground.

Strasbourg keeper Eiji Kawashima is likely to stand between the sticks.

Position Players Goalkeepers Tani, Schmidt, Gonda, Kawashima. Defenders Ito, Yoshida, Nakayama, Sakai, Tomiyasu, Nagatomo, Seko, Taniguchi, Yamane. Midfielders Soma, Hatate, Doan, Mitoma, Tanaka, Kamada, Ito, Morita, Kubo, Minamino, Haraguchi, Shibasaki, Endo. Forwards Machino, Ueda, Maeda, Furuhashi.

USA squad & team news

Yunus Musah, Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers have opted out due to inuries. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen is also unavailable due to a knee injury.

However the big guns in Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, and Weston McKennie are all available for selection.