Japan U24 4-0 Ghana U24: Samurai Blue thrash Black Meteors again

The Asian side proved too strong for the West Africans in their second meeting in four days

Japan completed a double over Ghana with a 4-0 victory in their U24 friendly match played on Tuesday.

Strikes from Hayashi Daichi, Tagawa Kyosuke and Itakura Kou and Frimpong Amoabeng’s own goal sealed the win for Samurai Blue at Best Denki Stadium in Fukuoka., the second two matches between the two sides in four days.

With a 6-0 victory in the first match played on Saturday, the Asian champions walked away with another convincing win, boosting their morale ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games on home soil where they will face South Africa during their group stage campaign.

For Ghana, who move on to play South Korea next in another set of two friendlies, the games mark the start of preparations for the 2023 African Games.

After the first mauling, Black Meteors coach Paa Kwesi Fabin rung a few changes to his first XI, one of which was the replacement of goalkeeper William Essu with Hearts of Oak shot-stopper Richmond Ayi.

Schalke 04 man Joselpho Barnes and King Faisal midfielder Frimpong Boateng were also new faces in the starting set-up.

Japan scored two quick goals in the game, courtesy of Daichi and Kyosuke to put the score at 2-0 at half-time.

After the break, there were two more goals as Kou beat Ayi to make it 3-0 before Amoabeng’s scored into his own net to seal the win for the hosts.

“The fact that we have put ourselves together for a long time; you could see glimpses of a good team. Unfortunately the Japanese, they are a well-rehearsed side with a good tactical play and it really worked for them because if you look at our side it was quite individualistic which didn’t help team cohesion,” Ghana assistant coach Yussif Basigi told Ghanafa.org ahead of the second match.

“They took advantage of the lapses on our side and they punished us as a result of that. But now we have also come back to do post match analysis, we have picked all the weaknesses from our side and the strength from their side so now we are putting the pieces together to play them in our next game which I think will yield very good result this time around.

“Ghanaians should take it easy with us because this is a very good exercise that will give us the exposure. It has exposed our weaknesses and strength. The scoreline may be too huge – all the same I think that they have to be patient with us. We are going to improve match after match it’s a matter of being patient.

“I know we need the results but they should know that getting the result is not enough – but getting a good team is the best. The result is so humiliating but getting the results and getting a good team is what matters most.”

Ghana next travel to face South Korea on June 12 and 15 respectively.