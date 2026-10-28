Japan legend Takeshi Okada abruptly quits as JFA vice-president over AFC's backing of FIFA boss Gianni Infantino

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Japanese football legend Takeshi Okada has sensationally resigned from his position as vice-president of the Japan Football Association (JFA). The former national team manager stepped down citing a fundamental conflict between his personal beliefs and the current political direction of international football governance.

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Principle over politics for Japan legend

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Asian football community, Okada has officially vacated his role as vice-president of the JFA. The veteran coach, who famously led the Samurai Blue at two World Cups, confirmed his departure effective as of October 24. His exit marks the end of a tenure that began in March 2016, leaving a significant void in the JFA's leadership during a period of intense regional debate.

The 70-year-old released a poignant statement explaining that his decision was rooted in a mismatch of ethical standards. "I have decided to resign from my position as vice-president," said Okada onthe federation's official website. "I have always believed that sports should be noble and have cherished their social value. However, the recent actions surrounding the FIFA World Cup have created a significant gap between my beliefs and the actions taken, and as a sportsman, I could not accept them, which led me to this decision."

The Infantino controversy at JFA's doorstep

Okada's departure appears to be a direct reaction to recent developments involving FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The global football chief has faced criticism regarding transparency and political neutrality, particularly concerning commercial investment plans. Despite these concerns, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently held an extraordinary congress in Tokyo where they reiterated their unwavering support for the current FIFA leadership, a stance that Okada found impossible to reconcile with his own values.

AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa declared that the continent's "unity is our greatest strength" and that they are ready to move forward with Infantino. For Okada, this collective alignment with FIFA's current administration represented a bridge too far for his personal integrity.

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Okada acknowledged the strategic necessity for Japan to remain aligned with the AFC but insisted he could not participate in it personally. "I understand that there are practical reasons for aligning with the AFC and its impact on Japanese football, given our relationship with the AFC," he added.

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Miyamoto and the AFC alignment

JFA president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto has responded to the situation by emphasizing the importance of regional solidarity. Following the meetings with Infantino, Miyamoto noted that supporting the FIFA president was the established path for Asian nations. He suggested that maintaining a JFA stance that mirrors the AFC's collective position is a fundamental requirement for the association's geopolitical standing within world football.

Miyamoto confirmed that he viewed the AFC's support for Infantino as the baseline for Japan's own operations. While he respected Okada's decision to leave mid-term, the president indicated that the JFA must prioritize its relationships within the confederation to ensure safety and stability for the national game.

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A legacy of integrity in Japanese football

Okada remains one of the most respected figures in Japanese sports history, having managed the national side at both the 1998 and 2010 World Cups. His decision to step down has drawn praise from those who value transparency in the sport. By choosing to resign over a matter of conscience, he has reinforced his reputation as a leader who prioritizes the nobility of the game over the perks of high-ranking executive positions.

"I am very sorry to be stepping down from my position before the end of my term, but I hope you will understand that this is a decision I have made after careful consideration." he concluded.