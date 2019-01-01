Janine Van Wyk: Hopefully Banyana Banyana can win in the next Women's World Cup

The South Africa defender has revealed that her side will not relent in their quest for a point against Germany

Janine Van Wyk has assured that the women's team will fight when they take on in on Monday.

Desiree Ellis' side lost to 3-1 and 1-0 in their first two World Cup games, but they will now hope to avoid a third consecutive loss against the Germans at Stade de la Mosson.

"We need to plan as if we are progressing to the next round," Van Wyk told AFP .

"We can't be sitting back and saying it is over for us. We have done what we could. It wasn't enough but we keep going.

"We are not going to drop our heads now because the world is looking at us. We didn't come here to make up the numbers, so hopefully, everyone shakes this off."

On their Women's World Cup debut, 49th ranked Banyana Banyana have held their own against top 20 ranked nations like Spain and .

Despite their defeats, Van Wyk feels they have not done badly in the competition so far after seeing 34-ranked crushed 13-0 by the USA.

"This World Cup has come at the right time for us. We have worked extremely hard with some great players and talents coming through the ranks in South Africa," she continued.

"If we can get more clinical in front of goal, work on that more, then I think we can get better results from this, but we are not far off.

"You look at the Chinese team that is ranked 16th, Spain are ranked 13th, and you would have expected a USA- game, so I don't think we are far off in terms of matching.

"I think for the next World Cup, hopefully, we will qualify and get some wins in the bag.

"Of course you are disappointed with the results because any team here wants to win and progress to the next round and possibly lift the trophy, but for us, we need to be a little bit realistic about things."

Van Wyk will be looking to lead her side out against the Europeans as they hope to wrap up their group stage campaign on a positive note.