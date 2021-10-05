Janine van Wyk: Banyana Banyana star returns to JVW after clinching Scottish Women's Premier League title

The former Palace Super Falcons player is back in the country following a successful spell in Scotland

South Africa captain Janine van Wyk has returned to her club, Janine Van Wyk Girls (JVW) Football Club.

The well-travelled defender spent the last two seasons in Europe where she player for Danish club Fortuna Hjorring and Scottish outfit Glasgow City.

Van Wyk decided to return home after her contract with City expired having spent almost one-and-half years with the Glasgow-based side.

The 34-year-old player, who helped City clinch the 2020/21 Scottish Women's Premier League title, has now rejoined JVW having formed the club in 2013.

"Janine van Wyk returns to South Africa to feature in the Hollywoodbets [Women's League] for JVW FC," a club statement read.

"Van Wyk’s last appearance in South Africa was in the 2016 Sasol League and will now make her mark in the newly formed Safa National League."

JVW are currently competing with the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic ladies teams in the Women's League.

Van Wyk also took to her official Twitter account to express her happiness after returning to her club.

"I'm extremely excited to be back playing my football in South Africa again where the competition has improved dramatically since my last appearance," Van Wyk wrote.

"Looking forward to play the remainder of the 2021 season."

Van Wyk is an experienced player having played for Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League, becoming the first South African player signed to this league.

The tough-tackling centre back is the highest capped player in South Africa with over 170 appearances for Banyana Banyana and highest capped female on the African continent.

Furthermore, Van Wyk holds the record as the most capped South African football player of any gender.

She helped Banyana finish second at the Africa Women Cup of Nations in 2012 and 2018.