Janine Van Wyk and Thembi Kgatlana headline Banyana Banyana's Women's World Cup squad

Coach Desiree Ellis aims for a glorious maiden outing in France this summer with her final 23-player list

has announced a 23-player squad for next month's 2019 Women's World Cup, including captain Janine Van Wyk and striker Thembi Kgatlana.

On Friday at Safa House, coach Desiree Ellis named her final squad comprising three goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders and five strikers for their debut outing in .

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis at a Press Conference to announce her team to go to the FIFA Women's World Cup in France pic.twitter.com/JCfri2KUcN — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) May 17, 2019

Malaga's Ode Fulutudilu, -based Linda Mothlalo and Gintra duo of Jermaine Seoposenwe and Nothando Vilakazi also made the squad.

17-year-old rising stars Karabo Dhlamini and Sibulele Holweni, who made her Banyana Banyana debut in the 3-0 loss to the world champions on May 12 were the shock inclusions.

Banyana have been drawn in Group B alongside , and .

South Africa's opening fixture is on June 8 against Spain, and they will later also face China four days later before Germany on June 17.

Despite their woeful pre-tournament build-up, Ellis's side will look to replicate their incredible 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations form to upset the odds in France.

South Africa Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini ( ), Kaylin Swart (Golden Stars), Mapaseka Mpuru (University of Pretoria)

Article continues below

Defenders: Lebogang Ramalepe (Ma-Indies), Nothando Vilakazi (Gintra), Noko Matlou (Ma-Indies), Janine van Wyk (JUniversity of Johannesburg), Bambanani Mbane (Bloemfontein ), Bongeka Gamede (UWC Ladies), Tiisetso Makhubela (University of Johannesburg)

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Mamello Makhabane, Karabo Dlamini (University of Johannesburg), Leandra Smeda (Vittjso), Kholosa Biyana (University of KwaZulu-Natal), Busisiwe Ndimeni (TUT-PTA), Sibulele Holweni (HPC), Linda Motlhalo (Beijing Phoenix)

Strikers: Rhoda Mulaudzi, Amanda Mthandi (University of Johannesburg), Thembi Kgatlana (Beijing Phoenix), Jermaine Seoposenwe (Gintra), Ode Fulutudilu (Malaga).