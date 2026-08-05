Sport Bild reports that the 40-year-old first-choice goalkeeper wants to take a break first. He can, however, imagine returning later in an advisory role. Neuer and Dreesen have known each other for many years, have a close relationship and speak regularly.

Neuer extended his contract by another year in the spring until 2027, presumably for the last time. "It certainly looks very much like I will retire," he said last week at the training camp at Tegernsee.

Next season, Neuer is set to hand even more games to his understudy and designated successor Jonas Urbig. Not only when he needs a rest, but also deliberately in important matches. Bayern want the 22-year-old to get used to the pressure that will come with his future role.

FC Bayern: Uli Hoeneß raves about Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich apparently have no doubts at all about Neuer's ability despite his age. "Manuel is still one of the best. He is definitely world-class," club patron Uli Hoeneß told Sport Bild. "He can give the team a lot again next year. Manuel has everything it takes in terms of character and is also a role model for the young players. He is ambitious and remains incredibly important for the team."

Following his disappointing last World Cup appearance with Germany, Neuer recently enjoyed an extended special holiday like the other internationals. He returned to training last week and is currently in Asia with the Munich travelling party. For the friendly against Jeju SK FC, however, he was not yet in the squad. He could return to the Bayern Munich goal at least for a spell on Friday in the friendly against Aston Villa (2pm).