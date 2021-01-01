'Their goalkeeper was the man of match' - Owen Coyle bemoans Jamshedpur FC's spurned chances against FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle believes his team created as many chances as FC Goa but were denied by some wonderful goalkeeping

were consigned to a 3-0 defeat by which leaves them at the seventh spot on the (ISL) table.

After a second consecutive loss, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle blamed lack of continuity and rhythm for the poor result. He also mentioned that a lot of his players were not at their 100 per cent and chose to focus on the positives from his side's display. Coyle stated that the team created some wonderful chances but some brilliant saves from FC Goa goalkeeper Naveen Kumar kept them from scoring.

"We lost the rhythm, continuity and everything we had. Again tonight a number of our players were probably playing not at a100 per cent because of the injuries this season. That been said we missed some wonderful chances. I think their keeper was the man of the match. He made great saves. But We have to be better defensively," Coyle said after the game.

"I think we didn't take our chances tonight and we didn't defend well enough. We weren't caught off guard. We did not play to our capabilities. Goa, I think, are one of the very best," he added.

Coyle was also might impressed with FC Goa's playing style and mentioned that they pass and move well. He, however, mentioned that his team created as many chances as the Gaurs did throughout the game.

"No, I don't think so. I think Goa have a separate style. But if you look at the shots on target and chances we had as many as Goa. But they are a wonderful team. They pass and move well. They are a wonderful team," Coyle said.

FC Goa opted to play with Jorge Ortiz as a forward (instead of Igor Angulo) and he scored a brace for the side as Jamshedpur FC failed to contain him. Coyle accepted that Ortiz moved well with the ball and created problems for his side. He, however, mentioned that his side will pick themselves up and prepare for the next game.

"Angulo has been a wonderful player. We didn't plan for Angulo playing. Ortiz is a wonderful player. He picks the ball and travels well and did cause problems today," he said.

"What we have to do. We take the criticism. But we pick ourselves up and we are ready to go," he added.