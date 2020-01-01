Jamshedpur's Aitor Monroy: Indian footballers need the right mentality to play in Europe

The Jamshedpur midfielder is hoping for an extended stay in India....

Jamshedpur's Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy feels that a right mentality it all that young Indian footballers aspiring to play in European leagues need.

Speaking to ISL) on their Instagram live, the former reserve team player said that he has been impressed by several young Indian talents during his first season in .

" has very good young players. They need to play more minutes and compete. We have good coaches in ISL and they are teaching a lot and this is important to the young talents," he said.

More teams

"They (youngsters at Jamshedpur) are working very hard in our team. I know it is difficult. We try to help them to improve. Every day we need to give our 100 per cent.

"All they (young Indian players) need is the mentality. If you have the mentality and fight against all the challenges around you, you will be happy and you will try to be the best," added Monroy, who also picked out 's defensive midfielder Lalengmawia as the most impressive youngster in ISL.

"I saw so many of his games because he plays in my position. His qualities and determination are very very good. (Anirudh) Thapa, Amarjit (Kiyam), Narender (Gahlot) are all very good players."

Monroy managed to play every single minute of the Men of Steel's league campaign and feels that his team was hard done by last season due to injuries.

"When you lose (key) players, it is very difficult to replace them. It was a difficult period for us. We had a very good squad but were unlucky last season. The club was always supportive, we need to continue (the good work)."

When quizzed about his future, the player expressed his desire to stay the club for several years.



"I want to be here, I will be. I expect to stay so many years here. I am very happy here. When you are happy, why change?"

